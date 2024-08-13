THE recently launched Zambia We Want (ZWW) party has appointed Zambia’s former ambassador to Congo Muhabi Lungu as its spokesperson. On July 3, this year, former UPND Alliance member Ernest Mwansa and others launched the Zambia We Want party, envisaging to transform the country’s governance system. Senior party member Bob Sichinga said the party would elect its party leaders in November during a convention. In a statement, Monday, the party’s Secretary General Harrington Kanema indicated that as with all current office bearers in the National Leadership Council, Lungu’s position was interim until the party holds its National Congress. “Following the unveiling of the Zambia We Want on 3rd July, 2024, the party members commenced a transparent process of consultations to...



