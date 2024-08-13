ZAMBIANS are hardworking, what’s killing them is poor governance, says Socialist Party General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali. On Saturday, President Hakainde Hichilema said despite having natural resources and rich cultures, Zambians would remain hungry if they did not work hard. Commenting on this in an interview, Dr Musumali said the Head of State’s statement was an insult to the integrity and intelligence of Zambians. “It’s an insult to the integrity and intelligence of Zambians. As a Head of State, he should avoid making such sweeping statements. There’s hunger in Zambia today because things didn’t work out. The weather itself and because there’s no proper irrigation system put in place. Our farmers are exposed to the violence of nature. So many...



