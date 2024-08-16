JAPAN has given Zambia an emergency grant aid of $2 million as urgent food assistance to the regions most affected by drought in the country. According to a statement issued by Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Japan in Zambia, Ominato Satoshi, Thursday, the aid would be directed towards providing emergency food assistance to approximately 8,400 most vulnerable households. “The government of Japan has decided to provide emergency grant aid of 2 million US Dollars as urgent food assistance to the regions most affected by the drought in Zambia. This funding will be utilised through the World Food Programme (WFP) to improve nutrition and food security for those facing a food crisis,” stated Satoshi. “This emergency grant aid...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.