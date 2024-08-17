POLICE have arrested two Chinese nationals for being in illegal possession of $US200,000 and 29 kilograms of gold. In a statement, Saturday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that the duo, identified as Zhao Yanjing and Zhao Changson, were believed to have crossed into Zambia from Zimbabwe via the Chirundu border. “On August 12,2024, two Chinese nationals, identified as Ms. Zhao Yanjing and Mr. Zhao Changson, who are believed to have crossed into Zambia from Zimbabwe via the Chirundu border, were intercepted by police on suspicion of carrying precious stones. The police, acting on reliable intelligence, initiated an investigation and conducted a thorough search of the vehicle in which the suspects were traveling. During the search, officers discovered a substantial amount...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.