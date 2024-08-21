SOCIALIST Party leader Fred M’membe says the party will not go anywhere if it continues to tolerate the indiscipline that is creeping in, stressing that expulsions are necessary. Dr M’membe also says the party made wrong decisions by rushing to appoint new members to high positions without conducting due diligence, in their desire to expand their political base. Meanwhile, Dr M’membe says, in his honest view, the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) can only succeed if it is centered around the PF. Addressing the media, Monday, Dr M’membe said nobody was bigger than Socialist Party. “A socialist party without discipline can never win an election, can never come anywhere near achieving its goals. And we are not the only ones, Michael...



