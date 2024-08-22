DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri says technological advancements have transformed Zambia’s criminal justice system, noting that even social media posts are now used as evidence in court. And Phiri says there is need to strike a balance between ensuring state security through surveillance and protecting civil liberties. Meanwhile, the Zambia Correctional Service says some long serving inmates have acquired an education up to Masters Level. Speaking during a Twitter Space Chat facilitated by Zambia Law Development Commission, Tuesday, Phiri said courts were now able to admit digital forensic evidence. “Technology is transforming the criminal justice system, including in Zambia, bringing both benefits and challenges. Benefits can be seen around the area of digital forensic evidence; this is electronic evidence...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.