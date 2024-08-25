POLICE spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has disclosed that an unknown number of male loaders are feared dead after a gravel mine collapsed in Chongwe District. Hamoonga says the rescue team managed to retrieve eight bodies yesterday, but the operation continues today. In a statement, Sunday, Hamoonga said a tipper truck arrived at the site to load gravel at around 11:00 hours yesterday, but shortly after completing the process, the mine collapsed, burying both the truck and the loaders. He said the exact number of loaders and their identities remained unknown, but the driver estimated that there were at least nine individuals. “Today, August 25, 2024, at approximately 11:00 hours, Chongwe Police Station received a report from concerned members of the public...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.