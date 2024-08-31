CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has described the United Nations Human Rights Council’s report condemning arbitrary arrests of opposition leaders and violations of freedoms in Zambia as alarming and full of inaccuracies. While expressing disappointment that the UN Human Rights body failed to acknowledge government’s progress in removing draconian laws like the defamation of the president law, Mweetwa stressed that significant strides have been made in upholding democratic values in the country. He, however, says government will engage with the UNHRC to reaffirm its commitment to upholding and protecting human rights. On the other hand, the Law Association of Zambia says it agrees with the UN Special Rapporteurs’ report, recommending that government “de-escalate tensions” by upholding constitutionally guaranteed rights. On...