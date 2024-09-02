MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says Chief Justice Mumba Malila has been evacuated to South Africa for specialised treatment. On Friday, Chief Justice Malila, SC, was involved in a road traffic accident on his way home from the office. Providing an update on his condition in a statement, Monday, Kawana said Chief Justice Malila sustained a fractured leg and had been evacuated to South Africa. He said, however, that his driver did not sustain any injuries. “The Government wishes to provide an update regarding the condition of the Honourable Chief Justice, Dr. Mumba Malila, SC, following the road traffic accident that occurred on the evening of Friday, 30th August 2024. The Chief Justice, who suffered a...



