POLICE have arrested and charged PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda with seditious practices. And PF faction vice-president Given Lubinda says police have done well to arrest Nakacinda as the arrest provides him with the right platform to explain what he meant when he said the provision of poisoned food to Zambians is equivalent to terrorism. During a media briefing recently, Nakacinda charged that government was undertaking an act of genocide against its own citizens by not naming the brands with contaminated mealie meal. In a statement, Monday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Nakacinda allegedly made a statement during a press conference that is believed to border on seditious practices. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the general public...



