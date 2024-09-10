NORTHERN Province Minister Leonard Mbao says it is not feasible to ask Zesco to consider completing the power installation project at Kapatu Mission in Lunte District. On Saturday, Catholic Priest Fr Benny Chinangwa expressed frustration with the UPND government for delaying the completion of a power installation project at Kapatu Mission in Lunte District, which was initiated under the previous PF administration. Commenting on this in an interview, Mbao said a number of projects started by Zesco in the province had stalled due to capacity challenges. He further said there was need to find out whether the power installation project in question was being spearheaded by Zesco or the Rural Electrification Authority. “I want to find out who implemented that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.