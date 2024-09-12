THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it has registered 11,401 voters in the month of August, 2024 in the Continuous Voter Registration exercise. In a statement, Wednesday, ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga said the highest number of registered voters in the period under review came from Choma with 968 voters registered while Mkushi had the least voters registered at 40. She said the cumulative number of registered voters from January 2023 to August 2024 now stood at 89, 947. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has registered 11401 voters in the month of August, 2024, out of which 5651 are male while 5750 are female. Choma recorded the highest number of registered voters in the month under review...



