UNITED Nations Resident Coordinator in Zambia Beatrice Mutali says President Hakainde Hichilema’s speech was very inspiring, uplifting and encouraging, despite the country’s challenges. Meanwhile, TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe has expressed disappointment in President Hichilema’s address, saying he expected a more convincing articulation of the strategic direction which will underpin the fight against corruption going forward. Speaking after President Hichilema officially opened the fourth session of Parliament, Friday, Mutali said she was impressed by the Head of State’s acknowledgement of the challenges which Zambia was facing. “Regardless of where you come from, I think it [the President’s speech] was really aimed at enhancing oneness amongst the Zambians. So, for me, a very inspiring, very uplifting, very encouraging speech for Zambia...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.