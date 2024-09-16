PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he has learnt to be a bit more polite, unlike back in his business days when he was “positively brutal” to get work done. And President Hichilema says there is a need to produce graduates who can deliver what they need to, rather than just speaking good English. Meanwhile, the Head of State says everything government has achieved isn’t by magic, but through well planned policies. Speaking when he officiated at Rusangu University’s 18th Graduation Ceremony, Sunday, President Hichilema encouraged Zambians who might be privileged like he was, to do something gainful. “I want to encourage other Zambians, like HH, privileged by society, given an opportunity by society to do something gainful. I’m not challenging you. I...



