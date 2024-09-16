EDGAR Lungu needs to stop drinking first if he wants to reform, says Youth, Sport and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu. On Saturday, Lungu said he would reform and do better if he was given a chance to bounce back at the helm of the country in 2026 because he is not incorrigible. Commenting on this in an interview, Nkandu, who laughed at Lungu’s remarks, said there was no guarantee that Lungu could reform. “Awe, kuti waseka mwe, bwafya (some things are hilarious). He needs to stop drinking first if he has to reform. I think in that particular position, we need a sober person. So, if he has to reform, he should stop drinking because most of the time when...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.