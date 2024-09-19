TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) says a loan of $2.1 billion was disbursed to 12 State Owned Agencies for various projects between 2000 and 2017. A TI-Z Analysis of the Special Audit Report of the Auditor General on External Debt however indicates that the State Owned Entities in question were yet to service their loans as of 31st December 2022. The report revealed that the highest outstanding accrued debt obligation was by the Road Development Agency, accounting for 28% of the $206.5 million unpaid debt. “During the period from October 2000 to November 2017, the Government disbursed thirty-six (36) on-lent loans to twelve (12) State Owned Entities (SOEs) totalling US$2.1 billion for various projects including working capital injection. As of 31st...



