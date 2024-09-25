POLICE says it has apprehended 501 suspected junkies in its continued operations to rid the communities of criminal elements that have been attacking innocent citizens. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the suspected junkies were apprehended in areas including Kafue Road, Panganani Road, Kabwe Roundabout, and other locations where these criminals were known to operate. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the general public that following the successful apprehension of 136 suspected junkies on September 19, 2024, our officers have continued with routine operations to rid our communities of criminal elements that have been attacking innocent citizens. Today, September 24, 2024, we have extended this operation to cover more areas, including Kafue Road, Panganani Road, Kabwe...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here