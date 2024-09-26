Committee on Parastatal bodies’ member Mubita Anakoka speaks when the Ministry of education permanent secretary in charge of administration Noriana Muneka appeared at Parliament building in Lusaka on March 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Committee on Parastatal bodies’ member Mubita Anakoka speaks when the Ministry of education permanent secretary in charge of administration Noriana Muneka appeared at Parliament building in Lusaka on March 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LUENA UPND MP Mubita Anakoka has called for the restructuring of the Constitutional Court through a constitutional amendment to allow the Chief Justice to head it. Anakoka says the fact that the ConCourt is not headed by the Chief Justice has created a difficult working relationship between the court and the rest of the Judiciary. And Chipili PF member of parliament Paul Chala has advised government to allow Zesco to borrow money and import power as a short-term measure to the energy crisis. Debating the presidential speech in the National Assembly, Tuesday, Anakoka said the composition, structure and position of the ConCourt, which was slotted into the Constitution and signed by someone with their eyes closed, needed to be revised....