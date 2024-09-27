ACTING Minister of Health Elias Mubanga has disclosed that World Bank has supported Zambia with a grant of US$50 million towards the Zambia Health Emergency Preparedness, Response and Resilience project. And Mubanga says despite the government employing over 15,000 health workers since 2022, the establishment gap still remains at 44 percent. Speaking at the launch of the Zambia Health Emergency Preparedness, Response and Resilience Project, Thursday, Mubanga said the project would target the entire country and benefit around 2,055 community health assistants and 75,000 community-based volunteers and healthcare workers at the primary health care level. “I am glad to learn that the grant of US$50 million Zambia Health Emergency Preparedness, Response and Resilience project is a part of a regional...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here