THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) says 28 people have been arrested for operating unregistered pharmacies and agro-veterinary shops. In a statement, Monday, ZAMRA Senior Public Relations Officer Ludovic Mwape said the 28 were arrested after an operation in collaboration with DEC aimed at curbing the increase in illegal trade in medicines and allied substances. “Twenty-eight people of Mkushi and Serenje Districts, Central Province have been arrested for operating unregistered pharmacies and agro-veterinary shops contrary to section 14 (1) of the Medicines and Allied substances Act No. 3 of 2013 of the Laws of Zambia. This followed an operation that was conducted by the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) [in] Kapiri Mposhi...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here