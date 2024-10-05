POLICE Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga has confirmed that UPND member Kelvin Sampa and two others have been detained for obtaining $80,000 by false pretences. Hamoonga says a search of Sampa’s vehicle also revealed a safe containing 49 fake $100 notes and paper cuttings. On Friday, News Diggers reported that police in Lusaka had detained Sampa for allegedly defrauding some Japanese investors of US$80,000 in a botched transaction involving gold. Sources narrated that Sampa, who left the MMD to join PF and later defected to the UPND in 2022, has been meeting with investors claiming to be the President’s advisor. For this particular case, sources say Sampa, in collusion with some Tanzanian national, invited some Japanese investors into the country...



