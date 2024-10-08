NANGOMA UPND member of parliament Collins Nzovu says 10 people have been confirmed dead while five are still missing after a mine accident at LWIILI Mine. And Central Police Commissioner Charity Munganga Chanda says the police were working to ascertain the exact number of people who were at the mine at the time of the accident. Speaking to the media after visiting the scene, Monday, Nzovu said 50 people had survived the accident, 10 were confirmed dead, five were critically injured and five were still missing. “There was a nasty accident here in Nangoma. So far we have lost 10 people with five people critically injured. The circumstances are that the people who registered to come here to this pit,...



