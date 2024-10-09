THE Auditor General’s report on the Accounts of the Republic for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, has revealed that 14 Ministry of Health officers who were fired for theft and other offences drew salaries totalling K602,468 for up to 36 months. The report also indicates that salaries totalling K13,329,556 were paid to 82 Ministry of Health officers whose contracts had expired. The report further reveals that 49 Ministry of Health officers resigned but continued to receive salaries totalling K3,330,949 for up to 12 months. Meanwhile, the audit findings revealed that three officers who were absent from duty for up to nine months without permission were irregularly paid salaries totalling K148,356. According to the report, 14 officers who were...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here