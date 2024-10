PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni was yesterday involved in a road traffic accident on his way from Nabwalya where he and his entourage went to attend a traditional ceremony. According to sources within the royal family, the accident happened early evening around South Luangwa National Park. The sources said the Paramount Chief did not sustain visible injuries and was out of danger but one of the passengers was feared dead. Efforts to get to the police proved futile....



