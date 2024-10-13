POLICE have summoned Mafinga PF member of parliament Robert Chabinga over failure to settle K85,000 debt owed to a fellow MP. According to sources within the police, Chabinga collected soccer balls worth K85,000 from Zambezi East UPND MP Brian Kambita but had failed to settle the said amount. “He has been reported to police by Kambita. Chabinga got some footballs from Kambita worth K85,000 and he has failed to pay back. He has be telling stories, after failing to settle, he has been reported to the police, the police have summoned Chabinga now. The MPs [even] fought,” said the source. According to the callout, Chabinga was expected to report to the police on 14th October at Woodlands Police Station at...



