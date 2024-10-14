ACTIONAID Zambia Country Director Faides Tembatemba says it was unrealistic and unreasonable for government to hike electricity tariffs when they recently acknowledged that it would be too much on Zambians. Yesterday, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said having expensive power was better than having nothing at all. But in an interview, Sunday, Tembatemba said it was disappointing to get such statements from people who promised to lower the cost of living. “It’s disappointing coming from the spokesperson and this is a person who was elected by the Zambian people and they promised better services, low cost of living. And for someone to say those that cannot afford, those are some of the basic rights that every citizen should enjoy. For...



