POLICE have once again arrested UPND member Kelvin Sampa for fraud, this time for fraudulently obtaining US$70,000 from Japanese nationals Kunihiro Fugishima and Yukie Nakamina. According to the police, Sampa is alleged to have misled the two Japanese nationals by claiming that he would supply them with refined gold from Zambia, which did not materialise. Last week, police formally arrested Sampa for various offences, including obtaining money by false pretences, possession of counterfeit notes and possession of paper intended for forgery. Sampa was arrested for allegedly defrauding a Japanese national, Satoshi Sakamoto, of US$80,000 in a botched transaction involving gold. In a statement, Monday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said Sampa had been released on police bond and would...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here