Youth, Sport and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu says PF knew what they were doing when they built some prisons because they were fully aware their deeds would land them there. Yesterday, PF faction vice-president Given Lubinda bragged that PF delivered development to Zambians, citing the Mwembeshi prisons which he said is a good facility worth putting citizens in. Commenting on this in an interview, Nkandu said PF officials knew they’d end up in prison when they were in office. “It’s unfortunate that you can thank someone for building prisons for themselves. I think one thing that we need Zambians to understand is the fact that those guys knew that they will be getting into those prisons because they knew what...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here