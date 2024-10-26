Chief Justice Mumba Malila making his remarks during the public open day and the launch of the Mediation Settlement week at the Judiciary Supreme Court grounds in Lusaka on Thursday 8th August 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Judiciary has announced that Chief Justice Dr Mumba Malila has resumed his official duties as he continues to recover. Judiciary Deputy Director-Corporate Communication Kalumba Chisambisha-Slavin says Dr Malila will continue receiving treatment until he fully recovers. On August 30, 2024, Dr Malila was involved in a road traffic accident where he sustained injuries and was later evacuated to South Africa for specialist medical treatment and on September 16, 2024, government announced that Dr Malila had returned to the country from South Africa. In a statement, Friday, Slavin stated that Dr Malila thanked the Deputy Chief Justice Michael Musonda, whose exemplary leadership and dedication maintained the effective operations of the Judiciary in his absence. “The Judiciary of Zambia wishes to...