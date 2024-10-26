LOSING candidate in the 2024 UNZASU elections Peter Chabu has withdrawn a petition in which he sought a recount of the votes. On October 18, 2024, UNZA held elections and Dixon Mutambo, alias “the Governor”, was declared UNZASU president. However, his closest rival, Chabu, petitioned the Disciplinary Committee against Mutambo’s victory, seeking a recount of the votes cast in the presidential election. The University of Zambia Students’ Union Disciplinary Commission then ordered the student union’s Electoral Commission to recount the presidential votes. But speaking when he featured on Diamond TV, Friday, Chabu said he had withdrawn his petition, citing personal reasons. “I have withdrawn the petition. I withdrew last night. Before withdrawing, I had to call my executive team who...



