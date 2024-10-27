PF member of the Central committee Raphael Nakacinda speaks to journalists when he arrived for questioning at Zambia Police Headquarters in Lusaka on January 13, 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda says the 10th memorial service for late former president Michael Sata will be held at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus on Monday. On Friday, Ministry of Information and Media permanent secretary Thabo Kawana announced that the memorial service would be held at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross. But in an interview, Saturday, Nakacinda insisted that the final decision made by the Sata family, government and the party was that it be held at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus. He said Kawana could have made the announcement before the final decision was made. “The position we know is that Sata was a Catholic and the family did communicate with government. Initially,...