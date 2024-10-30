CATHOLIC Priest Fr Augustine Mwewa says President Hakainde Hichilema must fire the person who ordered police to seal off Cathedral of the Child Jesus to prevent Archbishop Alick Banda from entering. And Fr Mwewa says the church will not fight President Hichilema because only God, who gave him the presidency, will remove him from office. On Monday, police sealed off the Cathedral of the Child Jesus and denied Archbishop Banda, alongside other congregants, entry for close to two hours. While waiting to be granted entry to the church, Archbishop Banda led some congregants in a morning devotion as police looked on. Police eventually left the premises while Archbishop Banda was still conducting devotion. Archbishop Banda then entered the premises and...



