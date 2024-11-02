PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says it is important for citizens to carefully select their leaders who can manage the country properly and prudently. He notes that if the new dawn government had not restructured the debt it inherited, the entire 2025 budget would have gone to debt service. President Hichilema has also urged students to focus on studying instead of consuming alcohol or doing “dodgy things”, adding that marriage can also wait. Addressing graduates at the 16th Graduation Ceremony at Mulungushi University, Friday, President Hichilema said government could now spend on other critical sectors because of the restructured debt. “Since you are intellectuals, if your UPND new dawn government did not restructure the debt that we inherited, the 2025 budget, all...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here