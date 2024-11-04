FINANCE Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says government has only made debt service to multilateral creditors such as the World Bank and African Development Bank. Dr Musokotwane says as at end of September 2021, central government’s external debt was $12.9 billion. Speaking in the National Assembly last week, Dr Musokotwane said government had been implementing a debt-service standstill. “The debt stock is reported on a quarterly basis, therefore as at the end of September 2021, central government’s external debt was $12.9 billion, almost $13 billion. Government has been implementing a debt service stand still from October 2020. Meaning debt service has only been made to multilateral creditors such as the World Bank, African Development Bank and creditors that provide loans for priority...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here