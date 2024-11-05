CHONGWE Farmer Theresa Chewe has urged the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to be buying other crops from farmers other than maize. Meanwhile, Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) Acting Executive Director Brian Moyowanyambe says farmers are struggling to adapt to the increasingly hostile climate and environment change. Speaking during an Advocacy for Diverse and Climate-Resilient Food Systems in Zambia workshop, Chewe said by buying only maize from farmers, FRA had killed the zeal for Zambians to produce other crops. “The current farming systems which highly promotes FISP through just the maize has killed the zeal [of farming other crops] because people concentrate on that crop which they are able to sell, so if you are not able to sell your...



