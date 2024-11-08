TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) says ZEMA’s response to its concerns about government’s decision to approve large-scale exploration licences in the Lower Zambezi National Park does not adequately address the issues raised. Recently, ZEMA Director General Godfrey Mwiinga refuted reports that government had approved large-scale exploration licences in the Lower Zambezi National Park, explaining that the licence issued was for the Chiawa Game Management Area. In a statement, TI-Z Acting Executive Director Raymond Mutale clarified that TI-Z’s original statement specifically referred to the large-scale exploration licences approved by the Mining License Committee (MLC) for the Lower Zambezi National Park, a decision made public in September 2024. “Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) notes ZEMA’s response to the approval of exploration licenses for mining...



