THE Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia has applauded government for awarding civil servants a K500 salary increment, effective January 1, 2025. But National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) Executive Director Dr Aaron Chansa has argued that the increment is not enough, saying they had expected more than K1,500. On Wednesday, union representative Joy Beene announced that 23 unions and government had agreed to a K500 basic salary increment for civil servants after holding successful negotiations for improved salaries and conditions of service. In an interview, Thursday, CSAWUZ General Secretary Makayi Makayi said the K500 increment was better than nothing, considering that government was also under stress. “God in his own wisdom allowed us to go...