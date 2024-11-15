THE Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has announced that during the October Environmental Assessment Committee meeting, it approved 150 projects with an investment value of US$2.9 billion. In a statement, ZEMA Board Chairperson Professor Lovejoy Malambo said the approval represented a 29 percent increase from the 116 projects approved during the September 2024 sitting of the Committee. He said the Mining and Mineral Processing sector continued to record the highest number of approved projects, with 100 projects approved at an investment cost of US$2.1 billion, followed by the Energy sector with 19 approved projects at a total cost of US$765 million. “At the October 2024 sitting of the Environmental Assessment Committee (“EAC”), the Zambia Environmental Management Agency considered 153 projects...



