Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu speaks during the Pass-Out Parade for the 367 Immigration assistants at Lilayi Police College in Lusaka on Wednesday 18th September 2024 - Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu speaks during the Pass-Out Parade for the 367 Immigration assistants at Lilayi Police College in Lusaka on Wednesday 18th September 2024 - Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINISTER of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu says there can be no meaningful socio-economic development when there’s lawlessness and disorder in the country. And Mwiimbu has urged newly recruited police officers to avoid engaging in corrupt activities. On the other hand, Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba says the Zambia Police Service needs to invest heavily in human resources through recruitment to effectively and efficiently carry out its mandate. Speaking during a pass-out parade at Geoffrey Mukuma Training School, Thursday, Mwiimbu said there was need for an efficient and effective police service to support the national agenda of rebuilding Zambia’s economy. “Police officers must understand that by performing police functions, they contribute to the socio-economic development of the...