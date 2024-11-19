A 45-YEAR-OLD woman identified as Violet Nyambe has been killed by an elephant in Livingstone. According to Livingstone’s Dambwa Police Station, the woman met her fate while returning from a drinking spree at around 19:00 hours on Sunday. One of the police officers has narrated that the brother of the deceased woman reported the incident to the police at 07:50 hours, Monday. “Today, November 18, 2024 at 07:50 hours, Dambwa Police Station received a report from Martin Muletwa aged 32 years of house No DSV 122, Dambwa Site who reported to the effect that his sister by names of Violet Nyambe aged 45 years of house No 72, Zambezi Sawmills was attacked and killed by a wild elephant in Cold...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here