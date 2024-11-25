THE Department of Immigration has removed 74 Burundians, 49 Tanzanians and 14 Rwandese from the country in a mass removal exercise conducted in Lusaka. Further, the Immigration Department in Petauke has detained three undocumented Ethiopians following a fatal road traffic accident that claimed the lives of a Zambian driver and two other Ethiopians, and left three others hospitalised. In a statement, Monday, Department of Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said the 137 illegal immigrants were removed from the country on Saturday, November 23, 2024. “The Department of Immigration in Lusaka on Saturday, 23rd November, 2024 removed 137 illegal immigrants from the country in a mass removal exercise. Those removed were 74 Burundians, 49 Tanzanians, and 14 Rwandese. The Lusaka...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here