Party of National Unity and Progress leader Highvie Hamududu with his running mate Kasote Singogo address journalists shortly after filing in of the presidential filing in of nomination paper at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PARTY for National Unity and Progress (PNUP) vice-president Kasote Singogo has resigned from both his position and the party, a day after his president Highvie Hamududu endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema for 2026. Speaking on the sidelines of the Chabuka Ne Sandula traditional ceremony in Mansa District, Sunday, Hamududu announced that he had joined the UPND in running the country. “Let me say a few things why I am joining the UPND team to run the country, before any avoidance of doubt, your excellency, under your regime you have provided a clear road [map] in addressing the backbone issues for economic recovery. What are they? One, the mining sector. This economy was founded on the mining sector and if the mining...