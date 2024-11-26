FORMER president Edgar Lungu says the national power blackout experienced on Sunday night is a clear manifestation of how Zesco has been driven into complete ruin by the “New Doom” government. In a statement, Monday, Lungu said the once-vibrant national power utility was now a shell of itself, as top managers and various competent officers were purged after the 2021 general elections. “The national power blackout we experienced last night is an ultimate manifestation and clear confirmation of how ZESCO, our national utility company, has been driven into complete ruins by the New Doom government. This once vibrant national power utility is now a shell of itself because the top managers and various competent officers were purged, after the 2021...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here