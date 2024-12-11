THE British High Commission in Zambia has announced that UK Minister for Development and Women and Equalities Anneliese Dodds will arrive in Zambia today for a series of engagements to mark 60 years of UK-Zambia bilateral relations. The High Commission says the Minister will be in Zambia from December 11 to 12, during which she will meet with President Hakainde Hichilema at State House to discuss ways to further deepen the UK-Zambia partnership in renewable energy, climate, economic growth and poverty reduction. According to a statement issued by the British High Commission Communications Department in Lusaka, Dodds will reaffirm the UK government’s commitment to the UK-Zambia partnership by signing various Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Zambian government. “UK Minister...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here