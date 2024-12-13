POLICE in Lusaka are investigating and searching for a Chinese national involved in the shooting and causing bodily harm to two other Chinese nationals. A video circulating on social media shows a group of Chinese nationals in a scuffle, during which gunshots were heard. In a statement, Friday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said two separate reports were filed at Chelstone Police Station. He explained that the first report was made by Chen Can, who stated that he had been assaulted and threatened with a pistol by a fellow Chinese national. “Chelstone Police Station is investigating a report of grievous harm, threatening violence, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm involving two Chinese nationals. Yesterday December 12, 2024, at 12:00...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here