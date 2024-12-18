THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged two National Prosecutions Authority prosecutors based in Kalomo District for corrupt practices involving K17,000. In a statement, Wednesday, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono stated that Juliet Banda, 40, and Mwandi Muyumbana, 40, allegedly solicited K7,000 and K10,000, respectively, as gratification from individuals to obtain a favourable judgement for accused persons. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged two Public Prosecutors from the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) based in Kalomo District for corrupt practices involving K17,000.00. Juliet Banda, 40, of Boma area, Kalomo and Mwandi Muyumbana, 40, of Plot No. 2640 Highlands, Lusaka have each been charged with one (1) count of Corrupt Practices by Public Officer, contrary to Section 19(1) of...



