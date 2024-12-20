TI-Z says it has received reports that senior ruling party officials have been engaging in the practice of dishing out K50s and other gifts to the electorate in Kawambwa under the guise of empowering citizens. Meanwhile, Youth, Sport and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu says the crowds UPND was pulling during the Kawambwa by-election campaigns showed that it is an attractive party. The Kawambwa parliamentary by-elections are slated for today. In a statement, Thursday, TI-Z Executive Director Maurice Nyambe said the Electoral Process Act No 35 of 2016 clearly defined the offering of money or gifts to voters as an electoral offence. “Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) is monitoring the electoral campaign activities in the Kawambwa Parliamentary by-elections ahead of the poll...



