Inmates at Kamwala Remand Prison preparing lunch as they celebrate the 55th Independence with Justice Minister Given Lubinda - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has pardoned 759 inmates across all prisons and correctional centres. At a briefing, Tuesday, Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu said those pardoned included 712 ordinary, four convicted females with circumstantial children, 12 old aged persons, 14 foreign nationals and 17 commutations. He said among those pardoned, 711 were male and 47 were female. “Today, on the eve of the joyous Christmas Day, I am pleased to announce a special Presidential release and commutation of sentences for 759 inmates across Zambia’s prisons and correctional centres who include 712 ordinary, four convicted females with circumstantial children, 12 old age, 14 foreign nationals, 17 commutations,” he said. “The 17 commutations comprise, two death to life, seven life commuted...