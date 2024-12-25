INDEPENDENT Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Chairperson Chikosola Chuula says Zambia’s broadcasting sector faced significant challenges in 2024 due to the ongoing electricity crisis. Speaking during the end of year press briefing, Tuesday, Chuula said power disruptions made it difficult for broadcasters to maintain consistent operations, impacting the quality and availability of broadcasts. He also said the power cuts made it hard for IBA to monitor some stations. “The broadcasting industry in Zambia faced significant challenges due to the ongoing electricity deficit caused by the prolonged drought conditions. This energy shortfall led to frequent and extended power outages, particularly affecting stations in rural areas. These power disruptions made it difficult for broadcasters to maintain consistent operations, impacting the quality and availability of...



