Minister of Green Economy and Environment Mike Mposha has expressed concern over the escalating levels of illegal charcoal production and encroachment in protected forest areas, emphasising the need for urgent action to address these issues. Speaking during the launch of the 2022-2026 Strategic Plan for the ministry, Mposha said some officers in the forestry sector were facilitating illegal activities. He urged the Department of Forestry to intensify efforts in combating such vices. “I want to take advantage as we are talking about forest management, to also say that we need to up our game because most of the challenges that are worrying us, that are worrying His Excellency the President, [we] have been talking about the high levels of illegal...



